BRIEF-Gladstone Investment prices preferred stock offering

Sept 19 Gladstone Investment Corp:

* Gladstone Investment Corporation prices preferred stock offering

* Closing of transaction expected on or about September 26, 2016

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem outstanding shares of its 7.125% series a cumulative term preferred stock

* Says offering of 2.00 million shares priced at $25.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

