2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Rambus appoints Rahul Mathur as chief financial officer

Sept 19 Rambus Inc:

* Rambus announces new chief financial officer

* Rahul Mathur has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

