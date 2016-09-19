BRIEF-Inplay oil and Anderson Energy report strategic business combination

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Inplay Oil Corp:
* Inplay oil corp. and Anderson Energy Inc. Announce strategic business combination, pembina cardium acquisition and "bought deal" financing
* Holders of shares of Inplay entitled to receive 0.1303 a share of new Inplay for each one Inplay share held
* Holders of common shares of anderson to continue to hold 1 new inplay share for each one anderson share held
* Commitment letter,term sheet for a pro forma $60 million credit facility to be provided upon closing of transactions and inplay financing
* New Inplay is planning to start a four well drilling program in 2016 targeting Cardium in Pembina region
* Board of directors of inplay and anderson have unanimously approved arrangement
* To acquire cardium light oil assets in Pembina region of alberta for total consideration of $47 million
* Has entered into an agreement to raise, on a private placement basis, $70.0 million in gross proceeds by way of a "bought deal" financing
* Based on Inplay financing price, implied price per Anderson share is $2.30
* Inplay and Anderson to combine under new name Inplay Oil corp.
* 2017 capital program is expected to consist of its high graded cardium inventory where it can achieve paybacks of under 1.5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
