版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Lennox International appoints Max Mitchell to board of directors

Sept 19 Lennox International Inc :

* Lennox international appoints Max H. Mitchell to board of directors

* Lennox International Inc says Mitchell is president and chief executive officer of Crane co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐