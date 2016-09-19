版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-MSA acquires Senscient

Sept 19 MSA Safety Inc :

* MSA acquires Senscient Inc.

* Terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐