版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-American Campus Communities appoints facebook vp Chandlee to board

Sept 19 American Campus Communities Inc :

* American campus communities appoints facebook vp Blake Chandlee to board of directors

* Chandlee will serve as an independent director of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

