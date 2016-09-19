版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield announces new executive team

Sept 19 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc

* Cordy Oilfield Services Inc announces new executive team

* David Mullen, outgoing CEO and Cordy's largest shareholder, will remain on board of directors as chairman

* Appointment of Rick Manhas as chief operating officer and Luke Caplette as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐