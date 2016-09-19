BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q3 2016 EPS between $0.63 to $0.67

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Steel Dynamics Inc :
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14per share
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share
* Steel dynamics inc says profitably for company's metals recycling platform is expected to be lower for q3 2016, compared to sequential q2
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Demand from heavy equipment, agricultural and energy sectors stay challenged
* Steel dynamics inc says q3 2016 profitability from company's steel operations is expected to increase in comparison to sequential q2 2016 results
* Average quarterly realized steel product pricing expected to increase more than additional costs derived from higher priced ferrous scrap utilized in quarter
* "lower steel shipments across platform are expected to offset some of positive margin impact"
* Q3 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain consistent with sequential product pricing improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.