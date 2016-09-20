版本:
BRIEF-MGT provides update on status of D-Vasive acquisition

Sept 20 MGT Capital Investments Inc

* Announced today that NYSE informed company late yesterday afternoon that it will not approve listing on exchange

* Company and John McAfee remain committed to closing transaction and are exploring alternatives

* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger

