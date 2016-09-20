BRIEF-Adobe reports record revenue

Sept 20 Adobe Systems Inc :
* Q3 revenue $1.46 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.45 billion
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.54 on a
GAAP-basis, and $0.75 on a non-GAAP basis.
* Adobe Systems Inc qtrly deferred revenue grew to a $1.80
billion versus $1.31 billion last year
* Digital media annualized recurring revenue $3.70 billion
exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $285 million
* Adobe Systems Inc says qtrly adobe marketing cloud
achieved revenue of $404 million versus. $368 million last year
