BRIEF-FedEx posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.90/share

Sept 20 FedEx Corp:
* FedEx Corp reports higher first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.90
* Q1 earnings per share $2.65
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $11.85 to $12.35 excluding
items
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says adjusted earnings for fiscal 2017 are projected to be
$10.85 to $11.35 per diluted share
* In q1, incurred $28 million of intangible asset
amortization expense for TNT express
* Qtrly FedEx ground segment revenue $4.29 billion versus
$3.83 billion last year
* Q1 FedEx express segment revenue of $6.66 billion versus
$6.59 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $14.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end
mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments
* FedEx Corp says unable to provide unadjusted earnings
guidance for fiscal 2017
* During quarter, company incurred TNT express integration
and outlook restructuring program costs of $68 million
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $14.7 billion versus $12.3 billion last
year
* Says capital spending forecast for fiscal year, which
includes TNT express, remains at $5.6 billion
* Q1 FedEx freight segment revenue of $1.66 billion versus
$1.60 billion last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Effective February 6, 2017, FedEx express and FedEx ground
fuel surcharges will be adjusted on a weekly basis compared to
current monthly adjustment
