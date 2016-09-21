BRIEF-biOasis enters into a license agreement with Vaccinex Inc.

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
* biOasis enters into a license agreement with Vaccinex Inc.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Says under terms of agreement, Vaccinex will have right to commercialize its anti-Semaphorin 4D antibody technology
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Under terms, Bioasis could receive up to $20 million in form of upfront and milestone payments
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Under terms of agreement, Vaccinex has been provided rights to transcend technology and its intellectual (patent) property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
