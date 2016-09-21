版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 09:25 BJT

BRIEF-Novan announces pricing of 4.1 mln shares of common stock at a price of $11 per share

Sept 20 Novan Inc

* Announces pricing of initial public offering of common stock

* announced pricing of 4.1 million shares of common stock at a price of $11.00 per share

