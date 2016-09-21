BRIEF-Kapstone Paper and Packaging announces management changes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp
* Kapstone Paper and Packaging announces management changes
* Says CEO Roger Stone resigned
* Matt Kaplan will assume responsibilities of CEO and continue as company's president
* Roger will continue to be an integral part of Kapstone organization, as he will retain his role as executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.