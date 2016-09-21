版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Kapstone Paper and Packaging announces management changes

Sept 21 Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp

* Kapstone Paper and Packaging announces management changes

* Says CEO Roger Stone resigned

* Matt Kaplan will assume responsibilities of CEO and continue as company's president

* Roger will continue to be an integral part of Kapstone organization, as he will retain his role as executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐