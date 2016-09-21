BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics announces CEO succession plan

Sept 21 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics announces CEO succession plan

* Board has appointed a special committee, comprised of independent board members to conduct search for company's next CEO

* Insys Therapeutics inc says company's board has initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed John N. Kapoor as President and CEO

* Kapoor will continue to serve as president and CEO until his replacement is appointed