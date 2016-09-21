版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Orbite provides update on high purity alumina plant

Sept 21 Orbite Technologies Inc :

* Orbite HPA plant update

* Provided an update on start-up of its high purity alumina plant

* Commissioning of digestion and crystallisation circuits at alumina plant underway with circuits to be started up in coming week

* Alumina plant activities continue to progress towards start of production in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐