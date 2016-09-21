版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Medicines Co receives funding of up to $132 mln from BARDA

Sept 21 Medicines Co :

* Awarded up to $132 million to develop portfolio of new antibiotics targeting drug-resistant infections under strategic partnership with BARDA

* BARDA will provide $32 million in initial funding, and up to $100 million more over 5 years if all options to extend partnership are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐