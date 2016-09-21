版本:
BRIEF-CarMax posts Q2 earnings $0.84/shr

Sept 21 CarMax Inc :

* CarMax reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.1 billion

* Currently estimate capital expenditures will total approximately $450 million in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly total wholesale unit sales declined 1.3%

* Qtrly used unit sales in comparable stores increased 3.1%

* Qtrly total used unit sales rose 7.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
