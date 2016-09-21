BRIEF-G4G Capital to acquire all Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration's gold properties

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 G4g Capital Corp
* G4G Capital signs letter agreement to acquire all Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc.'s gold properties in the White Gold District of Yukon and announces private placement
* Brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$3 million through issuance of units at a price of C$0.20 per unit
* Share consideration of 7 million common shares of G4G issuable in two installments to vendors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
