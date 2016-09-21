BRIEF-G4G Capital to acquire all Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration's gold properties

Sept 21 G4g Capital Corp

* G4G Capital signs letter agreement to acquire all Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc.'s gold properties in the White Gold District of Yukon and announces private placement

* Brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$3 million through issuance of units at a price of C$0.20 per unit

* Share consideration of 7 million common shares of G4G issuable in two installments to vendors