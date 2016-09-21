BRIEF-Target's board declares a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per common share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Target Corp
* Target announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per common share
* Target corporation announces new $5 billion share repurchase program and declares regular quarterly dividend
* Company will begin repurchasing shares under this new authorization upon completion of current $10 billion program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.