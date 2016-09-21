版本:
BRIEF-Target's board declares a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per common share

Sept 21 Target Corp

* Target announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per common share

* Target corporation announces new $5 billion share repurchase program and declares regular quarterly dividend

* Company will begin repurchasing shares under this new authorization upon completion of current $10 billion program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

