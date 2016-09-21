版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Intuit reiterates first-quarter and fiscal 2017 guidance

Sept 21 Intuit Inc

* Intuit reiterates first quarter and fiscal 2017 guidance; hosts investor day

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.35, revenue view $5.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $757.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

