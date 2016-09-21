BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Suncor Energy Inc :
* Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project
* In Q3 of 2016 Suncor will write off its share of cost of first exploration well which is expected to be about $105 million (after-tax)
* In Q3 of 2016 Suncor will write off its share of cost of well, part of Shelburne Basin joint venture exploration project
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
