公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-CareDx announces public offering of 2.25 million common shares

Sept 21 Caredx Inc

* Says public offering of 2.25 million common shares priced at $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

