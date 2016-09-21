版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces term conversion of Jimmie Creek financing

Sept 21 Alterra Power Corp :

* Alterra power announces term conversion of Jimmie Creek financing

* Co to announce conversion of $176.5 million Jimmie Creek construction loan to a term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
