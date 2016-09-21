版本:
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces appointment of Thomas Noonan to ICE Board of Directors

Sept 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange announces appointment of Thomas E. Noonan to ICE board of directors

* Cairns is currently president of international markets for Mastercard

* Ann Cairns is expected to join board of directors of ICE Clear Europe as chairperson in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

