BRIEF-MMC sets quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share

Sept 21 Mmc

* Marsh & Mclennan Companies names Anthony K. Anderson to board of directors and declares quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share

* Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc says with Anderson's election, company's board consists of 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

