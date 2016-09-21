版本:
BRIEF-PG&E Corp's board elects Eric Mullins as a director

Sept 21 PG&E Corp

* PG&E Corporation board of directors elects Eric Mullins as a director

* Mullins is managing director and co-chief executive officer of Lime Rock Resources, L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

