公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Alset announces amendment to financing terms

Sept 21 Alset Energy Corp

* Alset announces amendment to financing terms, outlines work program in Mexico

* Company will now raise up to $1 million

* Company believes that proceeds from revised financing will be sufficient to fund all of planned work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

