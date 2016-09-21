BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces offering to sell up to $225 mln of stock

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Announced that it is offering to sell up to $225 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Net proceeds from offering for continuation ,initiation of further clinical trials
* Net proceeds from offering for manufacturing, potential licensing or acquisition of complementary products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.