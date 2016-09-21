版本:
2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Steelcase posts Q2 earnings of $0.31/share

Sept 21 Steelcase Inc:

* Steelcase reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $758 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $785.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.32 to $0.36

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $795 million to $820 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $807.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

