BRIEF-Jabil Circuit reports Q4 EPS $0.20

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Jabil Circuit Inc
* Jabil posts fourth quarter & fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.27 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.28
* Sees Q1 U.S. GAAP net diluted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.36 per diluted share
* Sees Q1 core diluted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.74 per diluted share
* Company estimates that realignment shall result in approximately $195 million in total charges over a two year period
* Intention to realign company's global capacity and administrative support infrastructure
* Sees Q1 net revenue $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.28
* It is currently estimated that $120 million to $150 million will be recorded in fiscal year 2017 and balance during fiscal year 2018
* Says Co estimates that cash component of these actions is $50 million of which $25 million will be incurred in fiscal year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
