BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.15

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc
* Mark precious metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue rose 19 percent to $1.74 billion
* Qtrly gold ounces sold increased 48% to 711,000 ounces
* Mark precious metals inc says q4 trading ticket volume decreased 8% to 20,964 tickets
* "do not anticipate our financial performance to be commensurate with same year-ago period"
* Qtrly silver ounces sold increased 17% to 25.8 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
