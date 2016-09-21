版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Herman Miller sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

Sept 21 Herman Miller Inc

* Herman miller reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 sales rose 5.9 percent to $598.6 million

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Sees q2 2017 sales $580 million to $600 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $601.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new orders increase 6%; organic order growth of 2.5%

* Backlog at quarter-end was $320.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐