BRIEF-W. P. Carey appoints two new members to its board

Sept 21 W. P. Carey Inc :

* W. P. Carey Inc. appoints two new members to its board of directors

* W. P. Carey Inc says Mark Alexander and Chris Niehaus have been elected to its board of directors, effective immediately

Alexander and Niehaus will stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

