BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 EPS $1.11

Sept 21 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. reports results for fiscal 2016 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.05 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.50 to $5.00

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share

* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of approximately 1.2 pct

* FY earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal 2016 net earnings per diluted share continues to be modeled within range previously described