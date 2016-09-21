版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities reports common stock offering

Sept 21 Chesapeake Utilities Corp :

* Commencement of an underwritten public offering of its common stock, with an aggregate value not to exceed $52 million

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to pay down a portion of company's short-term revolving debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

