BRIEF-Barbara Yastine joins First Data's board of directors

Sept 21 First Data Corp:

* Barbara A. Yastine joins first data's board of directors

* With Yastine's addition, board expands from eight members to nine

* Board has also appointed Yastine to serve as a member and chairperson of audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

