BRIEF-Town Sports International names Patrick Walsh CEO

Sept 21 Town Sports International Holdings Inc

* Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of chief executive officer and departure of chief operating officer

* Says Patrick Walsh appointed CEO

* Says coo Greg Bartoli resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

