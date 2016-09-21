版本:
BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors modifies its secured credit facility with Deutsche Bank

Sept 21 America First Multifamily Investors Lp :

* America first multifamily investors, l.p. Announces the modification of its secured credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG

* Modified/extended 7 existing trusts and entered into five new trusts under existing trust facility

* Says extended its existing term A/B warehouse financing facility with Deutsche Bank AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

