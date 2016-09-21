BRIEF-Canacol Energy doubles natural gas drilling activity in Colombia

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Canacol Energy Ltd L
* Canacol Energy Ltd. doubles natural gas drilling activity in Colombia
* Revised 2016 capital plan has increased by $34 million, from $58 million to $92 million
* One new oil well will be drilled over remainder of 2016
* Estimates oil and gas sales before royalty between 16,000 to 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") for 2016
* Anticipates near record EBITDAX of approximately $135 million for 2016
* Sees q3 oil and gas sales before royalty of approximately 18,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
