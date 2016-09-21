版本:
BRIEF-HB Fuller posts Q3 adjusted earnings $0.64/share

Sept 21 HB Fuller Co:

* HB Fuller reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue $512.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Says co is on track to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

