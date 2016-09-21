版本:
BRIEF-Granite Oil says upped gas injector well count to 11 vs 6 at beginning of year

Sept 21 Granite Oil Corp:

* Granite Oil Corp provides operational and guidance update

* Will have increased gas injector well count to 11 up from six at beginning of year

* Co's Q3 production is expected to average about 2,800 bbls/d with current oil production in excess of 3,000 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
