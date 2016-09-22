版本:
BRIEF-Capstar Financial prices IPO at $15 per share

Sept 22 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc

* Capstar announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 2.59 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

