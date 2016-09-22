版本:
BRIEF-Kleo Pharmaceuticals appoints David A. Spiegel as CEO

Sept 22 Portage Biotech Inc

* Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc. appoints David A. Spiegel as chief executive officer

* Says Spiegel will also serve on company's Board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

