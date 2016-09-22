版本:
2016年 9月 22日

BRIEF-Aberdeen International Q2 revenue C$700,000

Sept 22 Aberdeen International Inc

* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.42 per share and second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue C$700,000

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

