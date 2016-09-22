版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education to announce starting student enrollment and outlook and provide update on China dual curriculum strategy

Sept 22 Nord Anglia Education Inc

* Nord Anglia Education to announce starting student enrollment and outlook for full year fiscal 2017 and provide update on China dual curriculum strategy on October 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

