BRIEF-WCI Communities Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Lennar Corp for nearly $643 Mln

Sept 22 WCI Communities Inc

* WCI Communities announces definitive merger agreement with Lennar Corporation for approximately $643 million

* Transaction would include a portfolio of owned or controlled land totaling approximately 14,200 home sites

* Transaction would be in form of a merger of WCI and a newly formed Lennar subsidiary

* Says WCI will undertake a 35-day "go-shop" period