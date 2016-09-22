版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-AutoZone authorizes additional stock repurchase

Sept 22 AutoZone Inc

* AutoZone authorizes additional stock repurchase

* Board of directors authorized repurchase of an additional $750 million of company's common stock

* Board authorized additional $750 million repurchase in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

