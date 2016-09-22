BRIEF-Autozone Q4 earnings per share $14.30

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Autozone Inc
* Autozone 4th quarter same store sales increase 1.0%
* Q4 earnings per share $14.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $14.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.43 billion
* Says company's inventory at quarter-end increased 6.1% over same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.