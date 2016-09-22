版本:
BRIEF-Autozone Q4 earnings per share $14.30

Sept 22 Autozone Inc

* Autozone 4th quarter same store sales increase 1.0%

* Q4 earnings per share $14.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $14.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.43 billion

* Says company's inventory at quarter-end increased 6.1% over same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

