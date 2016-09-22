版本:
BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Q2 loss per share $1.65

Sept 22 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces second quarter and six months 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $1.65

* Q2 revenue $10.6 million, up 52 percent

* Rolling chip turnover for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $0.9 billion, a decrease of 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

